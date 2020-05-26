Mobile Police Department made an arrest in an early morning shoot out in an elementary school parking lot.
MPD arrested and charged 19-year-old Deale Watkins with Robbery 1st and Assault 1st for his involvement. Investigators did not say how he was involved.
Investigators said the shooting happened early Monday morning. Detectives were called to the hospital around 1:30 where 3 people were suffering from gunshot wounds.
Mobile Police said victims told them the incident happened in the parking lot of O'Rourke Elementary school. Investigators said the 2 victims told them they went to the parking lot to conduct a transaction and two men walked up to the victims' car and tried to rob them.
Detectives said this led to an exchange of gunfire, injuring the 2 victims and one of the subjects.
All 3 are listed in stable condition, according to police.
The investigation continues
