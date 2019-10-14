MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police making its first arrest under a new law that took effect October 1st. It's aimed at cracking down crime using stolen weapons. The new law makes it a felony for anyone to have a stolen gun. MPD says those weapons have led to a number of high-profile murders -- including that of Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder.
Police Chief Lawrence Battiste showing us four guns recovered off the streets of Mobile during the last week. Three of them AR weapons.
"We are seeing an uptick in these types of weapons showing up in our neighborhoods. Nothing good comes from these weapons on our streets," said Battiste.
It was a traffic stop Tuesday, October 8th at Dauphin Island Parkway and Duval Street, where officers discovered 20-year-old Damontray Mack in possession of two guns (a handgun and pink AR weapon -- both loaded). Mack was arrested after the handgun came back stolen.
"We've got a lot of work left to do on it... But we've got enough to bring the first felony charge and that is the felony charge of being in possession of a stolen firearm," said Battiste. "Under the misdemeanor charge -- the maximum sentence was a year in jail -- basically a slap on the wrist. Under the new law -- if convicted on the felony charge, he could face anywhere from 2 to 10 years in prison."
The new law spearheaded by Mobile Police. Chief Battiste and Public Safety Director James Barber -- making several trips to Montgomery to speak before state lawmakers about House Bill 375.
"To think the person obtaining and carrying a stolen semi-automatic handgun is not going to use in a violent crime -- is absurd," Barber told lawmakers back in April.
MPD also fighting the problem with a public service announcement urging people to lock their vehicles and secure there guns. Every year an estimated 1,200 guns are reported stolen in Mobile. Since the PSA was released, Battiste says they've seen a 30% to 40% reduction in the amount of guns stolen out of unlocked vehicles.
While Mack's arrest is just a first -- Chief Battiste encourages the public to also do their part.
"Don't want these types of weapons showing up in our neighborhoods and nobody not calling us... Because they can do quiet a bit of damage," said Battiste.
Meanwhile, this new tool already hard at work here in the Port City.
"If we are effective in deterring them from doing it -- we will save lives. There is no doubt about it. So the impact for this bill for us -- we are always talking about a safer city, this bill doesn't just benefit Mobile -- it benefits the entire State of Alabama," said Battiste.
Chief Battiste went on to add -- they likely won't see the full impact until a year or two down the line when they can compare the numbers.
