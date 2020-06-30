MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a recap of the daily crime report released by the Mobile Police Department.
Domestic Violence 3rd
On Monday, June 29, 2020 at approximately 2:48 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence complaint at Hillcrest Estates located at 4031 Airport Boulevard. The victim stated that during an argument with her ex-boyfriend she was cut on the finger while trying to take a knife from him.
One Shot - Accidental
On Monday, June 29, 2020 at approximately 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Better Street in reference to one shot. The subject stated he was exiting his car when his gun fell from his pocket and when it hit the sidewalk it fired striking him in the leg. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Domestic Violence 3rd
On Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at approximately 1:35 a.m., police responded to the 8200 block of Cheyenne Street in reference to a domestic violence call. The victim stated her husband grabbed her by the neck and pushed her against the wall and started choking her. She was able to escape and ran out the door and locked herself in her vehicle. The husband was not at the location when police arrived.
Assault 2nd
On Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at approximately 3 a.m., police responded to The Estates at Lafayette Square, 900 Downtowner Boulevard, in reference to a burglary involving one shot. The victim stated that after he heard the neighbor’s car alarm, he walked outside and saw a person inside his car. The victim said that’s when he fired a shot through the fence at the person burglarizing his vehicle. Officers located the person, an 18-year-old male, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Possession of Controlled Substance, Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at approximately 3:20 a.m., police responded to the Extended Stay Suites located at 33 East I-65 Service Road South in reference to a possibly burglary to a hotel room. Officers were able to catch the suspect, who had cocaine on his person as well as a crack pipe, as he was running toward Walmart. The victim said that the suspect entered her room by window while she was at the store and that she found him in her room when she returned. Kenneth Rivers, 31, was arrested.
