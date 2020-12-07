MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 51-year-old man was arrested Sunday after authorities say he attempted to break into the Mobile Police Department Second Precinct.
The precinct is located at 5441 Highway 90.
Police say the man, identified as Richard Crowley, dropped a can of Vienna sausage when officers arrived and began to yell incoherent statements and obscenities.
They say while the officers attempted to place hand restraints on him, the suspect resisted but was soon taken into custody.
Crowley faces charges of criminal mischief 2nd, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
