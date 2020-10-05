MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say on Sunday, October 4 at approximately 3:29 a.m., officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed crash into the CEFCO Station at 4943 Schillinger Road.
They say the driver attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended.
According to officials, the driver was highly intoxicated. No one was injured. Vincente Fischer, 28, was arrested.
This is a part of the weekend crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Robbery 3rd
On Friday, October 2, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to Lemingo’s, 1752 Duval Street, in reference to a robbery complaint. The victim stated that she was playing cards with a known male subject. He then took money from her pocket and kicked her in the leg when she attempted to stop him. The subject fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Assault 2nd, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Friday, October 2, 2020 at approximately 4:31 p.m., police responded to 1916 Dauphin Island Parkway in reference to a shooting that occurred at Alabama Barber Academy, 1564 Duval Street. The victim stated that he and his male cousin were leaving the location when an unknown male subject shot at them and struck him. The victim was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle for non-life threatening injuries.
Burglary 3rd, Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Elude
On Friday, October 2, 2020 at approximately 6:02 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Nottingham Drive in reference to a possible burglary. Upon arrival, officers approached the home and observed the subject attempting to flee the scene on foot. Officers were able to apprehend the subject after a brief struggle. Merlin Matthews, 43, was arrested.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle, Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling
On Friday, October 2, 2020 at approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Creekway Drive in reference to a report of shots fired. The victim stated that while she and her boyfriend were unloading groceries a black vehicle pulled up and fired multiple rounds at her, striking her residence and vehicle. The subjects fled the scene prior to police arrival. No one was injured.
Assault 3rd
On Friday, October 2, 2020 at approximately 12 a.m., police responded the 6600 block of Tillman Drive in reference to one stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located the victim lying on the ground suffering from a small cut. The victim stated that he observed an unknown male subject hiding in the dark and he approached the subject with a knife. He said that the subject took the knife from him and stabbed him before fleeing the scene. Paramedics responded to the scene and placed a bandage on the wound. The injury was non-life threatening.
Traffic Accident (With Injuries)
On Sunday, October 4, 2020 at approximately 12:35 a.m., police responded to Mills Distributing, 610 Schillinger Road South, in reference to a traffic accident with injuries. Upon arrival, officers determined that the vehicle failed to yield the right of way to the second vehicle involved in the accident, causing a traffic crash and striking the building before coming to rest. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Attempting to Elude, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
On Sunday, October 4, 2020 at approximately 5:55 p.m., police responded to Marigold Apartments, 6501 Airport Boulevard, in reference to a domestic complaint. Upon arrival, officers observed the subject walking away from the scene. They attempted to make contact with the subject but he fled on foot. The subject was soon apprehended and had ecstasy in his possession. Marcus Snipes, 37, was arrested.
