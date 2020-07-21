MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Monday, July 20 at approximately 3:00 p.m., Mobile Police say officers responded to the 500 block of Wisconsin Avenue in reference to one down.
They say upon arrival, officers located the victim unconscious in the hallway of the residence.
The victim’s son told officers that his father threw the victim against the wall and she hit her head. The subject, 33-year-old Aubrey Sykes, was arrested.
Sykes faces domestic violence 3rd, assault 3rd and possession of controlled substance charges.
