MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man after they say he strangled a woman on Friday morning.
Officials say at approximately 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the 5300 block of Moffett Road in reference to a domestic altercation.
They say upon arrival, officers located the victim and she stated that the subject, identified as 48-year-old William Pratt, became irritated and placed his forearm around her throat, restricting her airflow.
Pratt was taken into custody at the scene.
Other crimes reported by the Mobile Police Department are:
Theft of Property 1st
On Thursday, August 13, 2020 at approximately 9:15 a.m., police responded to Ace Auto Salvage, 248 Fairway Avenue, in reference to a suspicious call involving a theft. Upon arrival, officers observed the male subject standing near several light poles that were lying on the ground being cut up. The subject stated that he was cutting the light poles to scrap them for money. Michael Winston, 43, was arrested.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Possession of a Controlled Substance
On Thursday, August 13, 2020 at approximately 12:17 p.m., police responded to Fat Man’s Café, 2503-A St. Stephens Road, in reference to an active stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officer observed the subject inside the vehicle and detained him without incident. While doing an inventory of the vehicle police discovered ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Demarkus Ware, 41, was arrested.
Assault 2nd
On Thursday, August 13, 2020 at approximately 11:25 a.m., police responded to the Palmier Apartments, 400 Westwood Street, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and she stated that she was standing behind the building when an unknown female subject approached her and shot her. The subject fled the scene prior to police arrival. The victim was transported to the hospital and taken directly into surgery. It is unknown is her injuries are life-threatening.
Domestic Violence 2nd, Burglary 2nd
On Friday, August 14, 2020 at approximately 1:15 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Page Avenue, in reference to a disorderly complaint. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and she stated that her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend kicked the door to her residence in and assaulted her. The subjects fled the scene prior to police arrival.
