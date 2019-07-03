MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 25-year-old Mobile man has been arrested following a stabbing.
Police say that at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to the 1500 block of Forrest Street in reference to the report of one stabbed.
Upon arrival, police discovered the male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries, police say. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Randall Cooke is charged with second-degree assault, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.