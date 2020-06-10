MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police say 32-year-old Kendal Benjamin faces an assault with bodily fluids charge after he defecated inside a patrol car and threw it on officers.
According to police, officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday, June 9 on the 4500 block of Gerbera Drive.
They say while they were transporting Benjamin to jail, he, "slipped his handcuffs in front of him and proceeded defecate."
Officials say the subject caused damage to the police vehicle.
In addition to the bodily fluids assault charge, Benjamin also faces charges of domestic violence assault 2nd and criminal mischief 2nd.
Other crimes reported overnight by MPD include:
Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance and Multiple Probation Violations
On Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at approximately 2:14 p.m., police located a vehicle in the 600 block of Stanton Road that had been reported as stolen. Officers then saw a male suspect drive away in the vehicle. Officers followed the vehicle, made a traffic stop and detained the driver. Officers discovered the vehicle was an active stolen vehicle. 24-year-old Dennis Stone was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at approximately 9:30 p.m., police responded to the report of a shots fired complaint. The victim stated that her son had been involved in a traffic crash with a known male. The victim stated the two then were involved in a verbal dispute when the suspect pulled a gun and chased her son to her residence. The subject then fired multiple shoots into the location and fled the scene. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.