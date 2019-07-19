MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man faces rape charges after the Mobile Police Department began investigating reports from two teenage girls.
Jamarcus Dickerson, 21, of Mobile, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday while being out on bond for rape second degree, according to the MPD.
Police said one victim is 13 years old and the other is 14. Both victims alleged Dickerson threatened to hurt their family members if they told anyone, police said.
According to police, Dickerson's previous arrest occurred in May when he was caught by an officer in a parking lot having relations inside his car with another 14-year-old girl.
Dickerson is charged with two counts of first-degree rape.
Police said there could be additional charges at the conclusion of the investigation.
