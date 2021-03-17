Mobile Police hunting for guy they say choked and beat a woman, after she refused to have sex with him.

This is 37 year old Ivan Laron Edwards. Earlier this month-according to investigators-an enraged Edwards nearly "choked out" the woman, then punched her in the face, repeatedly-after she refused his advances. He then threatened to kill her if she tried to leave the house they were in. The victim escaped by running through a screen door to a friend's house, where she called police. But Edwards was already gone.

Here's Edward's description: he's 6 feet; 2 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds. He's charged with Kidnapping, and 2nd degree Domestic Violence(Assault).

If you have seen, Ivan Laron Edwards, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name.