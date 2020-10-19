MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, October 18 at approximately 4 a.m., police responded to a call near Government Street and Cedar Street in reference to shots fired.
Authorities say upon arrival, officers observed the subject enter the driver’s seat of the running vehicle.
They say the subject, later identified as 33-year-old Jeffrey Bartlett, was detained, admitted to drinking and refused the field sobriety test.
According to police, during the investigation, Bartlett deliberately coughed toward the officer’s face and said that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Bartlett was arrested and was charged with assault with bodily fluids and a DUI.
