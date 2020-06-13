MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are investigating a Friday night shooting after they say a man fired shots into a vehicle occupied by his child's mother, his child and the mother's friend.
According to police, the shooting happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. at Berkshire Arms Apartments located at 4021 Seabreeze Road North.
Police say the victim told officers that her child's father came to her residence unannounced and approached the vehicle that she was sitting in along with her friends and child and, "started a physical altercation."
They say, "he then grabbed a handgun and fired multiple shots toward the victim, the child and the victim’s friends. No one was injured. Two unoccupied vehicles were struck."
