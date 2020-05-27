MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man found laying in a theatre room at AMC Mobile 16 on Schillinger Road was arrested and faces a burglary 3rd charge.
Police say on Tuesday, May 26 at approximately 8:33 a.m., police responded to the business in reference to a subject possibly inside the theatre without permission.
They say officers searched the business and found the subject, 33-year-old Raif Mitchell, lying down in one of the theatre rooms. They say Mitchell had been inside the business for several days and had eaten several bags of snacks and drank several bottled beverages that belonged to the theater.
This is a part of the overnight crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
***UPDATE***
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Eddie Rivers, 52, was the subject who robbed the victim. Rivers has been arrested.
Robbery 1st (Carjacking)
On Sunday, May 26, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m., the victim stated he was walking out of the Family Dollar located at 717 Dauphin Island Parkway when a male subject approached him with a knife. The victim stated as he ran from the subject, the subject entered his vehicle and drove away. Officers located the victim’s vehicle parked near the 500 block of Rickarby Street.
Traffic Fatality
On Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a traffic accident with possible life-threatening injuries. Upon arrival, it was reported that the victim was riding a 4-wheeler when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Michael Donald Avenue and Springhill Avenue and struck a truck pulling a trailer. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
