MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 23-year-old Mobile man remains locked up in Mobile County Metro Jail following his arrest Saturday on charges related to a home invasion robbery, according to the Mobile Police Department and Mobile County Metro Jail.
Police say that at about 12:51 p.m. Saturday officers responded to The District at South Alabama, at 6201 Old Shell Road, in response to a home invasion robbery. Upon arrival, officers found that the victim and witness had the suspect detained.
The MPD relays the following account:
The victim stated that he heard movement inside his apartment and got out of bed to see an unknown male subject. The victim stated that the subject had a bag and AR pistol, which he knew belonged to his roommate. The subject tried to leave but the victim tackled him. The subject had a gun in his hand and shot at the victim but missed. The gun jammed and the victim was able to get the gun away from the subject with the help of a witness.
Jaleel Seay was arrested. Jail records show he is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, shooting into an occupied dwelling and not having a pistol permit.
