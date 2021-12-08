MPD: Man Pistol-Whips; Shoots Victim

No good deed goes unpunished, and that's the case in this edition of FOX10 News Fugitive Files. A guy, working on the car of a relative in the parking lot of a West Mobile Apartment complex, gets beaten, then shot. The suspect still out there.

This is the guy MPD says they're looking for: 38 year old Antonio Haynes. According to investigators, this past Sunday, Haynes walked up to the guy, working on the car. They knew each other, but police say it's still not clear why the sudden violence erupted. According to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police, the pair argued, then Haynes hit the victim with a gun, before backing up, and shooting him in the chest. Haynes ran off. The victim was rushed to a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Corporal Frazier says he is in serious condition, now.

Haynes is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has a warrant out for 2nd Degree Assault, and Shooting into an Unoccupied Car.

If you have seen Antonio Haynes, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files- Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don't have to leave your name.