MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a 42-year-old woman after they say she shot a man after an argument over tree debris.
According to officials, the shooting happened on Thursday, November 5 at approximately 5:04 p.m.
They say officers responded to the 1000 block of Elmira Street in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim told officers that he had a verbal altercation with the subject, identified as Pamela Fair, about tree debris in her driveway. He said during the altercation Fair brandished a handgun and shot him. The victim refused medical and Fair was taken into custody.
She faces assault 2nd charges
MPD OVERNIGHT RECAP:
Assault 2nd
On Thursday, November 5, 2020 at approximately 2:10 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Linwood Drive East in reference to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from lacerations to his head and a gunshot wound. The victim was very uncooperative. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries. This investigation is ongoing.
