MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is part of the Mobile Police Department overnight crime report.
Robbery 1st, Burglary 1st
On Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at approximately 10:08 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Chin Street in reference to a possible home invasion involving a victim who had been shot. The victim stated that when her boyfriend left the house to go to the car, she heard commotion outside. The victim said her boyfriend then returned to the residence unclothed with three male juveniles behind him who had guns and demanded her boyfriend’s property. The juveniles stated that they were going to have to shoot someone and pointed a gun at the victim. At that point, the victim’s boyfriend jumped in front of her and was shot. His injury was minor. The juveniles then left the location in an unknown vehicle.
Theft of Property 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance
On Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at approximately 7:25 a.m., police responded to the area of Inn Road at Tillman’s Corner Parkway in reference to a reported stolen vehicle spotted. When officers stopped and searched the vehicle, drugs were found. Elden Hogsten, 35, was arrested.
Robbery 2nd
On Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at approximately 1:30 p.m., police responded to Azalea Pointe Apartments concerning a person being robbed. The victim stated that while she was at Optimal Tax Solution, 3929 Airport Boulevard Building 2, her purse was stolen and she was kicked and punched by known suspects.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at approximately 4:28 a.m., police responded to Eagle Drive and Michigan Avenue in reference to a truck being shot into. The victim stated that he had cut a vehicle off in the area of Virginia Street and Michigan Avenue. The driver of that vehicle then pulled up to the victim’s truck on the driver side, yelled at him, pulled a gun and fired multiple shots at his truck.
