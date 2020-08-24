MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say a man was shot in the foot after he offered assistance to a stranger.
According to officials, on Friday, August 21 at approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to University Hospital in reference to one shot.
The victim told police that he was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled over to help an unknown male subject.
The victim said that the subject brandished a weapon, demanded his property and took an unknown amount of money before shooting him in the foot and fleeing the scene.
The suspect faces charges of robbery 1st, assault 2nd.
Weekend Crime Recap:
These crimes are a part of the weekend crime recap provided by the Mobile Police Department.
Shooting Into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Thursday, August 21, 2020 at approximately 8 a.m., police responded to 1300 block of South Ann Street in reference to a shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who stated that when she woke up to take her boyfriend to work she observed a bullet hole in her driver’s side door. No one was injured.
Attempting to Elude
On Friday, August 21, 2020 at approximately 8:45 p.m., police attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Old Shell Road at Ann Street but the subject refused to stop. A short chase ensued and the subject was taken into custody without incident. Orlando Holloway, 25, was arrested.
Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Multiple Warrants)
On Friday, August 21, 2020 at approximately 11:42 p.m., police attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Airport Boulevard at Florida Street but the subject refused to stop. A short chase ensued and the subject was taken into custody. A small amount of ecstasy and powdered cocaine was located inside of the vehicle that the subject was driving. Eddie Yelder, 30, was arrested.
Robbery 1st
On Saturday, August 22, 2020 at approximately 12:34 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Gaston Street in reference to a robbery to an individual. The victim stated that a known male subject threatened to take his property from him with a machete. The victim said that he didn’t have any cash and nothing of value on him. The subject fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Discharging into an Occupied Dwelling X2, Criminal Mischief 3rd, Reckless Endangerment
On Saturday, August 22, 2020 at approximately 8 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Ann Street at Grove Street in reference to shots fired. The victim stated that a dark colored vehicle stopped at the stop sign and two subjects fired multiple shots from the vehicle into two residences causing damage. No one was injured.
Theft of Property 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Sunday, August 23, 2020 at approximately 5 a.m., police responded to Cowboys and Angles Bar, 5428 Halls Mill Road, in reference to the manager taking deposit money from the company. The subject was interviewed and confessed to taking the money due to having a methamphetamine addiction. The subject was found to be in possession of a glass pipe used for smoking meth. Diana White, 38, was arrested.
Burglary 3rd (Attempt), Possession of a Controlled Substance
On Sunday, August 23, 2020 at approximately 2:58 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Government Street in reference to a disorderly complaint. Upon arrival, officers observed the subject breaking the plane of entry into an apartment window and took the subject into custody. A glass pipe with a Xanax bar inside was discovered where the subject was sitting. Elijah Jessup, 24, was arrested.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st
On Sunday, August 23, 2020 at approximately 11 a.m., police observed a stolen vehicle in the area of University Boulevard and Overlook Road. A traffic stop was initiated and the subject was taken into custody. Jamarcus Powe, 21, was arrested.
Robbery 1st
On Sunday, August 23, 2020 at approximately 6:50 p.m., police responded to Barneswood Drive at Foxwood Drive in reference to an individual robbery. The victim stated that the known male subject brandished a handgun and demanded money. The subject took the victim’s money, fired a shot into the ground and then fled the scene.
Shooting Into an Occupied Dwelling
On Sunday, August 23, 2020 at approximately 9:15 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Wells Avenue in reference to a shooting into a residence. The victim stated that while inside her residence she heard multiple gunshots being fired and observed a single gunshot to her residence. No one was injured.
Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle, Shooting Into an Occupied Building
On Sunday, August 24, 2020 at approximately 1 a.m., police responded to the Exxon Service Station, 2272 St. Stephens Road, in reference to shots fired. The victim stated that there was an argument at the pumps between a male subject and a subject that was inside of a vehicle. The victim said that the male subject began to fire shots into the vehicle and a projectile struck the window to the building. No one was injured.
