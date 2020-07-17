MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police reported that a man fatally shot a pit bull and wounded a second animal while they were attacking his cats.
According to police, the incident happened on Wednesday July 15 at approximately 1:45 p.m. at the 7400 block of Foxland Drive.
The man told police that the two dogs were in his backyard attacking his cats when he shot them; killing one and wounding another.
Police say County Animal Control responded and took control of the animals.
