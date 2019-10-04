MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An approximately 20-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to Mobile emergency responders.
He was found at the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Hillcrest Road. He was treated and transported in critical condition to a local hospital, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.
A spokesman with the Mobile Police Department said the victim was found lying in the intersection. It also was discovered that he also was struck by a motor vehicle, police said.
During the investigation it was also discovered the victim had been driving in the area when he was shot, police said. He then wrecked his vehicle.
Police said the victim exited his vehicle and started walling in the roadway before being stuck by a passing vehicle.
His injuries were describe by police as life threatening.
There are no known suspects at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, the police spokesman said late Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.