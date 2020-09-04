MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says that about 11 p.m. Thursday a victim showed up at University Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
According to police, the victim stated that he was walking off Dauphin Street when two male subjects in a dark-colored sedan drove up to him and shot him. A passerby found the victim staggering on Emogene Street and stopped to help him and drove him to the hospital.
