MPD: Man Steals Money with a Pen

Mobile Police looking for a guy who didn't use a gun to hold up a business, but a pen. They say he took hundreds of dollars from that local business. Investigators want this guy behind bars, so he doesn't take advantage of someone else.
This is 46 year old Antonio Washington. According to investigators, during the last year, he cashed two checks, written to himself, for more than $1700, at a local pawn shop. But when the pawn shop sent the checks through to the bank, they found out they were worthless; written on a business account that didn't have a cent in it. Washington got the cash, the pawn shop got the shaft, say investigators. But now, he's wanted for 2nd degree Property Theft.
Take a good look at Antonio Washington. He's 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. If you know where he is, or have seen him, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 251-208-7211. Remember: when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
