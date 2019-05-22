MPD: Man Steals Trailer Full of Clothes-Then Sells Them

Mobile Police say a guy probably made a pretty good profit selling clothes out of trailer. The only problem: the trailer and clothes didn't belong to him. That's why he's being featured on FOX10 News Fugitive Files.
This is Terry Wayne Clark. Almost a month ago, according to investigators, Clark stole that trailer-with the clothes inside-from a flea market. The owner says the clothes alone were worth $50,000. But to add insult to injury, they say Clark sold the clothes to someone the victim knew, then, he just vanished. Now, he's wanted for receiving stolen property.
Take a closer look at Clark. He's 47 years old, is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 285 pounds. If you know where Clark is, or have seen him, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember, when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
