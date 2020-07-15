Mobile Police need your help finding a man, they say, stole a laptop at gunpoint.
Last month, a woman offered her laptop for sale on a popular social media market site. According to investigators, William Jacob Cauthen reached out to her, offering to buy it, police say. They agreed to meet at the Lowes on Rangeline Road to complete the deal. But here's where the "steal" comes in: the victim told police as she was taking the laptop out of the trunk of her car, Cauthen pulled a gun on her, snatched the laptop, and disappeared.
William Jacob Cauthen is 33 years old. He's 5 feet; 7 inches tall, weighing 330 pounds. He's charged with First Degree Robbery. If you have seen Cauthen, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News- Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you call with your information about this crime, you don't have to leave your name.
