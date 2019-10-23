MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX10 News has learned that Christopher McCorvey, the suspect who went into cardiac arrest after being tased by police Monday, has died.
Police told FOX10 News that authorities are awaiting autopsy results before they will say more on the matter.
On Monday, MPD Chief Lawrence Battiste said the man was a burglary suspect resisted arrest and got into an altercation with the officers that resulted in him being tased.
This happened in the area of Old Pascagoula Road near Roundtree Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.