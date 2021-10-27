MPD: Man Terrorizes Woman Over Two Days; Choking, Beating Her

We've been spotlighting "Domestic Violence Month" during October's FOX10 News Fugitive Files. Now we have another case actually happening this month. Police say a guy viciously attacked and robbed the mother of his child, over two days, this week. They say he used a belt to beat, and choke her.

This is 29 year old Andre Gamble. According to investigators, Gamble terrorized the woman, after an argument. First, they say Gamble broke into her house, stealing three tv sets, and disabling her air conditioning unit. They say he came back the next night, breaking in to the house again, while the victim was sleeping. When she woke up, he looped his belt around her neck, and started choking her. When she slumped to the floor, he used the belt to beat her, before stomping on her head. Police tell us they want this off the streets now.

Andre gamble is 6 feet tall, weighing 225 pounds. If you have seen gamble, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name.

If you, or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are two shelters you can call: Penelope House in Mobile; and The Lighthouse in Robertsdale.