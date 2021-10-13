MPD: Man Violently Attacks Girlfriend

A vicious assault on a woman. Now, Mobile Police are asking FOX10 News Fugitive Files for help in bringing her former boyfriend in.

This is 20 year old Brian Payton, Junior. Last month, investigators say he and his girlfriend got into an argument, but then the argument escalated into violence. Payton became so enraged, he attacked her. According to police, he threw her down, strangled her, put a gun to her head, threatened to kill her, then destroyed her cell phone. She managed to escape, and Payton has been in hiding ever since.

Brian Payton, Jr. is 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds. He's accused of Domestic Violence, and is still believed to be in the area.

If you have seen Payton, Jr., or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211.

You don't have to leave your name.