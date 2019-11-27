MPD: Man Wanted for Burglary Still On the Run

Mobile Police are still looking for Trevon Skinner. He's wanted on a burglary "beef", but has a pretty extensive rap sheet. It includes robbery, running from police, domestic violence, and more.
The burglary he's wanted for happened back in June, according to investigators. They say he went back to a place he used to live, to claim some items. But when he was turned away, he came back, broke in the house, and took those things.
Trevon Skinner is 25 years old; 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. If you know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
