MPD: Man Wanted for Receiving Stolen Property

Mobile Police need your help to find a guy who said he was test driving a pick up truck. They say he should have known it was stolen. Now, he's wanted for receiving stolen property.
This is 21 year old Malik Smith. last month, Mobile Police say he was driving the pick-up, which turned out to be stolen. A passenger in the car said the pick-up was his, so he was taken into to custody. But Smith said he was just checking out the truck, thinking he might buy it. Police let him go. But then, investigators found out the passenger was offering a $20,000 vehicle for just $1500. They say Smith should have known something was up. So now, he's wanted for receiving stolen property.
Smith is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. If you have seen him, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 Fugitive Files-Crime stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember: you don't have to leave your name.
