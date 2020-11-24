MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police reports that a 39-year-old man who claimed to have Hepatitis C and HIV bit a Dollar Tree security officer on Monday.
According to officials, the incident happened at approximately 8:36 p.m. at the Dollar Tree located at 410 Bel Air Boulevard.
They say officers responded to the location after receiving reports of a man shoplifting. Authorities say during a struggle, the subject, identified as Bruce Griffin, bit the security officer.
Griffin was transported to the hospital to be tested for communicable diseases and then transported to Metro Jail.
He faces charges of robbery 3rd, assault 3rd and criminal trespass 3rd.
