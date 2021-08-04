MPD: Man with "Tats" One of Two Wanted in Violent Carjacking

Two guys are wanted for a violent carjacking, and MPD says one of them should be easy to spot. Real easy.

Take a look at the mug shots of 46 year old Michael Bonner, and 24 year old James McDaniel. Bonner is the guy with several "tats' in the picture-even on his cheekbones. Investigators tell us, last month, Bonner and McDaniel approached a man at a motel on Highway 90. Bonner had a gun; McDaniel a shotgun. They demanded the keys to the victim's car. The guy gave them up, but then-according to police- Bonner and McDaniel started beating the victim, seriously injuring him. The victim has recovered, but Bonner and McDaniel are still on the run. MPD asking for your help to catch them.

Michael Bonner is 6 feet, one inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. McDaniel is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. If you have seen these two, or know where they are, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name.