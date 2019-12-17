Two boaters were under the I-10 bridge Tuesday afternoon when they got stuck and started taking on water.
Mobile police' marine unit rescued the two men who walked out as far as they could on the sandbar after hitting the mud.
"It's not a good day to be on the water.”
Strong winds made for choppy waters and a challenging rescue.
"I think someone saw them. One of them was wearing a high visibility jacket and I believe a bystander must have observed them out there on the mud flats."
Lt. John Angle fears if they had gotten stuck further out they may have been waiting much longer before being seen.
"I think that hypothermia probably would have become an issue at that point because they were both wet and had been out there for a while."
He says the boaters main concern was getting home to change and figuring out how to get their boat which was still stuck in the mud.
Lt. Angle says anyone thinking of getting on a small boat on days like this should really consider how badly they want to be on the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.