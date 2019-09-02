UPDATE: From the MPD -- "Missing Person Malcom Leon Davis has been located safe and had been transported to hospital to be checked out."
---
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police say they are on the lookout for a missing man.
This morning police responded to the 7200 block of Old Military Road in Theodore in reference to the report of a missing elderly male, according to a a police news release. He was reported missing by his nurse.
The MPD says it needs the public’s help locating Malcom Davis, 63. Davis was last seen on Sunday approximately 7 p.m. at his group home.
Davis suffers from schizophrenia and is possibly mentally challenged. Davis’ clothing description is unknown, but he is described as 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds with missing front teeth.
Davis also has a history of walking away from the location and been found in the past at the Walmart located on Rangeline Road, police said.
If anyone see or come into contact with Malcom Leon Davis, call police at 251-208-7211.
