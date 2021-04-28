MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an elderly man with memory loss who walked away from the Mobile Infirmary emergency room.

Police say George Minniefield Jr., 83, left the hospital about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. They say Minniefield was showing signs of severe memory loss, a symptom that worsens during the evening hours,

Minniefield was last seen wearing a light-colored checkered long-sleeve shirt with dark stripes, blue jeans and a black "Saints" hat with a white emblem on the front.