UPDATE: The MPD on Tuesday reported that the missing teen has been located.
---
ORIGINAL STORY:
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a teenager who has been reported missing could be in danger.
Erin Moncrief, 18, was last seen leaving her home on Cottage Hill Road wearing black sweat pants, a pink t-shirt, and pink and white Nike shoes. Police said she has mental issues and her family believes she is off her medication and is endangered.
Anyone who can help find Moncrief is asked to call 251-208-7211.
