MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has determined the cause of death of missing woman Angela Bowman, whose body was found this week.
Police say that during the course of the investigation and after interviewing witnesses, police determined that Bowman, 41, died of accidental drowning. There is no evidence of foul play, the MPD says.
Police released a missing person alert on Bowman Thursday, June 20. Her family said she walked away from home five days earlier and did not return. She told no one where she was going.
On Wednesday this week, a fisherman called 911 after spotting a deceased body in Dog River near the dead end of Shipyard Road, police said. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the call and removed the deceased body from the water. The body was identified by tattoos as being that of Bowman, according to authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.