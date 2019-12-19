According to Mobile Police, Tony Levestear Scott Jr. of Pensacola kidnapped a Mobile taxi driver and forced her to drive him across state lines.
Police say on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at approximately 9:32 p.m., the victim, who is a taxi driver for zTrip of Mobile, picked up a customer at the Popeyes located at 1966 Government Street. They say during the trip, the suspect produced a handgun and forced her to drive him with a destination to Chicago.
Once in Georgia, they say the victim was released by the suspect on the side of the highway and he then attempted to run her over with the vehicle.
According to MPD, the car soon ran out of gas and the suspect fled on foot. The suspect was located in Monroe County, Georgia following a K-9 track.
The victim was returned safely to Mobile.
The suspect is detained in Georgia. The case is currently being investigated by the Mobile Police Department, FBI Mobile, and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
