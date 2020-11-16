MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say 23-year-old Joshua Byrge was arrested Sunday, November 15, after he climbed a billboard naked and began shouting.
According to MPD, the incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Park Avenue.
"The subject was shouting causing drivers to slow down. After persistent communication, officers convinced the subject to climb down," said MPD. "He then complained about back pain. The subject was transported to the hospital for evaluation and then transported to Metro Jail."
