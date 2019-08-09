MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has named the second suspect police say was involved in a shootout with officers Thursday.
That suspect is 20-year-old Andrew Lee Mitchell.
Police say the first suspect, Johnny Vail, had $1,400 in counterfeit bills on him at the time of his arrest.
Both men are locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail after being treated for their wounds. They were wounded when the officers returned fire.
The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on South Ann Street.
Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said narcotics officers were in the area when they spotted the two suspects. According to the police chief, the men opened fire as the officers approached them.
The officers returned fire and hit both of the suspects. No officers were hurt during the exchange of gunfire and no bystanders were injured by stray bullets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.