MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has released the identity of the victim killed in a Tuesday night shooting.
We're told it happened around 8 p.m. at Azalea Pointe Apartments on Azalea Road in Mobile. Investigators say two were people shot.
They say one of the victims, 24-year-old Gakevia Johnson, died.
The other victim, a man, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life threatening. Police have not named that second victim.
Police say no one is in custody, but the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.