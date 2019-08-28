The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect they say "assumed a woman's identity."
According to police, the female assumed the identity of the victim and withdrew $1,500 from the victim’s account.
The incident occurred at the Family Security Credit Union located at 7690 Airport Blvd.
If anyone knows the identity of this subject please call (251)208-7211. You can remain anonymous.
