MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the "porch pirate" suspect seen in video and still images.
The MPD says he is wanted for theft of property fourth degree.
On Friday, Oct. 30, at approximately 2 p.m., the suspect stole packages from a front porch in the 2200 block of Freemont Drive West, police say.
Anyone who knows the name of this suspect is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
