Mobile Police is requesting the public's help locating the suspect connected to a homicide that occurred at the Phat Tuesday Sports Bar. Demetrius James Anderson, 34, aka "Dirk" has an active murder warrant.
Authorities say on Friday, April 5, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police responded to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar located at 1608 St. Stephens Road in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim, identified as 42-year-old Tito Smith, deceased inside the location.
Anderson is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has a scar between his eyes, a teardrop tattoo on his face, a tattoo on his neck and multiple other tattoos. Anyone with information on where Anderson can be located is asked to call 251-208-7211 or send an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip. Anderson should be considered armed and dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.