MPD: New Info on Gas Station Shooting

Mobile Police releasing a motive, and a clip from a a gas station security camera after a shooting at a Highway 90 gas station last month. But the suspect is still on the run.
30 year old Regis Jarrard Nelson is accused in the shooting, and charged with 2nd Degree Assault.
Investigators tell us this still frame from the security camera shows Nelson holding a gun on the victim, before shooting him. He's recovering after being wounded in the foot. Nelson was angry with the man, because, according to M-P-D, the victim had told Nelson's girlfriend he was cheating on her.
Regis Jarrard Nelson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall; weighing 160 pounds. He has the name "Cameron" tatooed on his neck, as well as other "tats' on his arms. If you have seen Nelson, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you call with your information, remember, you don't have to leave your name.
