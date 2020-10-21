MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say an off-duty police officer made an arrest after he witnessed a man brandishing a knife at Home Depot.
According to MPD, Tuesday, October 20 at approximately 11:54 a.m., police responded to the store which is located at 851 Montlimar Drive in reference to a robbery.
They say upon arrival, officers located the off-duty officer who had the subject, identified as 32-year-old Mark Bodan, detained in the parking lot.
Store officials told police that Bodan exited the store with unpaid merchandise and that while attempting to stop him, he brandished a knife forcing the loss prevention officer to back away.
They say the off-duty officer observed the incident and detained the Bodan after a brief foot pursuit.
Bodan faces robbery 1st and resisting arrest charges.
The below incidents are part of the daily crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Assault 2nd
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at approximately 11a.m., police responded to Panaroma Boulevard near Via Alta Drive in reference to one shot. The victim stated that he was walking in his neighborhood when he heard a gunshot and realized he was struck by a bullet. He was transported to the hospital by private vehicle for non-life threatening injuries.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Assault 2nd
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at approximately 8:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Dauphin Island Parkway and Delta Street in reference to multiple shots being fired. Officers were unable to locate anyone at this location. Officers responded to the hospital and located the victim. The victim stated that he was stopped at the stop sign when a vehicle pulled up behind him and opened fire on him. He sped away toward the interstate as the subject continued to shoot at him. The victim continued on I-65 near Government Boulevard when his tire blew out and caused him to strike another vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and got into another vehicle with an unknown female who transported him to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
