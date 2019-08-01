Mobile Police Officer Jayvien Banks made the day special for two little boys when he handed out a couple of 'Billa Bears."
According to the boys' mother, Nikki Barnickel, officer Banks gave the boys the bears today in the parking lot of Zoghby's on Old Shell Road.
The boys, 3-year-old Jack and 6-year-old Jase, were all smiles.
Barnickel said she shared the photo, "for a little spread of positivity!"
'Billa Bears' are in memory of 27-year-old MPD Officer Justin Billa who was known to carry toys and stuffed animals in his squad car to give to children.
Billa was killed in the line of duty in February of 2018 from gunfire by 72-year-old Robert Hollie, who subsequently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
'Billa Bears' were distributed to local law enforcement as well as to the police department in Billa's hometown of Houma, Louisiana.
