MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department confirms one of its officers was arrested on a domestic violence harassment charge.
Officer Newman Brazier Jr., 55, was arrested Sunday night and remains in Mobile County Metro Jail, where he was booked at 11:02 p.m., jail records show.
He is charged with third-degree domestic violence-harassment.
An MPD spokesman said Brazier has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
A court date has been set for July 24, according to jail records.
