MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- After being cancelled twice before because of the pandemic -- an abbreviated National Police Week got underway in our nation's capital Wednesday.

They're set to honor more than 400 fallen officers from 2019 and 2020. Of those 182 are COVID-related -- who died during 2020.

26 officers from Alabama are among the fallen - including Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder -- who was killed in January 2019.

"It's sad -- because COVID has hurt some of this healing process," said Cindy Hatcher.

Hatcher is from the Mobile area and is President of Concerns of Police Survivors for Alabama. She knows all about the healing process -- her son Tampa Police Officer David Curtis and his partner Officer Jeffrey Kocab were killed in the line of duty in June 2010. She's been attending National Police Week since 2011.

"I arrived here today. It's just hectic, it's busy... They're shuffling people from this room to that room -- this table to that table -- sign up get your badge -- go here, go over there. And I watch these 'yellow tags' and they're just so confused and overwhelmed so I run and rescue one if I can find them and swoop them up and see what I can do," said Hatcher.

Those "yellow tags" identify new families of fallen officers attending National Police Week. Hatcher met two spouses Wednesday afternoon and helped walk them through the benefits process and point them in the right direction.

"We're here to help families rebuild their shattered lives. So it doesn't matter where you're at -- where you live, where you lost your officer -- we are all in this together," explained Hatcher.

Thursday night they'll have a candlelight vigil ahead of a wreath laying ceremony later in the week at the National Law Enforcment Officers Memorial.

"This is the one and only time their officer will be honored. After that they're welcome to come back as I do but their officer will not be honored that year. So it's important that they come this year so that they can receive that honor listen to that name called out," said Hatcher.

For Hatcher this week is also another opportunity to remember her son and continue sharing his story.

"It's hard to do that in our normal life because people think we should just move on and get over it and be done with it. But every time a police officer goes down we relive it all over again as if it is brand new," said Hatcher.

Hatcher says another goal -- is to get the National Police Officers Memorial on the national tour guide included with the other monuments and memorials in Washington D.C.