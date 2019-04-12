A group of Mobile Police officers who call themselves "Santa's with a badge," decided to send someone to prom this year.
"Along with that we wanted to bring him up in the fellowship of good men and show him the right way of coming up. We went with him to D&K to show him how to pick out a suit," said Detective Roderick Cotton, with MPD.
With their own money, the officers bought Cameron Harris and his date's wardrobe, took pictures for him, brought him to dinner and drove them to prom in a luxury car.
"I never thought, police officers would do this. I always thought they just patrol around the city and make sure we always stay out of trouble," said Harris.
Harris is a junior at B.C. Rain High School. He's also a track star and is on the honor roll.
"We're just doing what we're called to do. Not only to protect and serve but to go out here and be one with the community," said Detective Nathaniel McCarty, with MPD.
Harris' mom, Tiffany, was elated by it all. She said as a single mother, it's always good for her son to see good examples. She really wanted him to have an amazing prom night.
"To have this fellowship this moment with men who look just like him, to make that bond and make him feel safe in his own backyard, that means a lot," she said.
Harris was in good company with the officers. He spent time with them picking out his outfit and several hours with them Friday before his prom. He's already made friends. But for the officers, it meant much more, a bridge had been built.
"It's not all about making arrest and all that we actually care for our community for our young men and young women. We wanna let them know that hey you have somebody that you can lean on to not only as a police but as a friend someone you can talk to," Detective Rodney Stewart, Jr., with MPD explained.
If you'd like to help at all, find out how by clicking here.
